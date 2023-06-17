– During a recent appearance on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recalled his earlier time in WWE and feuds with Chris Jericho. RVD noted that Jericho was a part of him struggling to adjusting to the backstage atmosphere of WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on his backstage issues with Chris Jericho: “I don’t think there was any real heat, you know … Sometimes like, struggle at that time of me trying to get used to the politics and having him be a factor where he was already there and kinda represented the opposing side.”

RVD on Jericho’s reaction to hearing he made it hard for him to adjust to WWE: “He was surprised first time he heard that when I had done an interview and I just said, ‘You know, he made it hard for me to adjust.'”