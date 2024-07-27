On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, RVD (Rob Van Dam) talked about his recent comments about his WWE runs, the wrong narrative by fans that Triple H won’t use him because he doesn’t like him, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Rob Van Dam clarifying his comments about a potential WWE return and having issues with people in charge that are preventing it from happening: “I just want to follow that up with, I’ve also said that I don’t know that the people in charge see money when they look at me. I know all the fans do. I know that people hold me up there in the highest regards with the highest-paid wrestlers in the industry ever, even though I’m not one of those perspectively. But by the impact and by what I’ve done, I know that I am considered by most to be in a certain position in the industry. But to those in charge, I don’t think that I’ve had a lot of evidence to support that ‘that guy’ necessarily thinks that I would even be a good investment.

“So it’s not just about a personal relationship; it’s about a business relationship to. And whoever’s in charge, whether they regardless of personal feelings, whether they think that, ‘Going with this idea is a good investment, or a bad investment. Going with this idea, same. Whether this guy is good for the company.’ And so anyway, those are things that I think people don’t consider that I do. Like I have no reason to assume that anybody wants me unless they tell me they want me.”

On not going out of his way to pitch ideas: “That’s included in the [news] stories. They are going with that, saying that I wouldn’t call their beg or be hungry or go in. And maybe that’s part of it, too. Maybe that’s part of why what I said is might be true. Why maybe it wouldn’t be considered a good investment, because I’m not going to be the most hungry, the most begging. Maybe I don’t want it bad enough, or that’s what’s thought of, or whatever. But I don’t think it’s just as simple as that — because every other wrestler does that, you know. ‘Oh, so and so’ — and it’s the same guy. Everyone always blames him and says, ‘If wasn’t for him man, I would have had a shot. He got jealous because I was big like him and this and that.’ Everyone’s always, always said that. And people have said it for me, so I didn’t even really have to do. It was just kind of a fact that I was told, and it was told by other people that were in the office meetings that he (Triple H) wasn’t a big supporter of mine, or putting me forward back then.

“And it’s easy to just say, ‘Well, it’s jealousy.’ Hey, whatever it is, that’s that person’s qualified job, is to make that decision. And so whatever it’s about, that’s a business decision at that point. It’s hard for everyone to just [say], ‘Nah, he’s jealous.’ And I’m saying regardless of that, I was told a long time ago — and this was maybe before. Maybe I proved myself since then, I don’t know. But I was told that at one point when I was first there in WWE, getting one of those first momentum rides, that they were — there’s a story that they were thinking of putting me in WrestleMania, maybe it was against The Undertaker. I’m not sure. Sounds like a main event spot, or at least a really high on the card. And said party said, ‘No, he’s not over enough.’ And it’s easy to just take that personally. And like a lot of people were like, ‘Man, he’s so jealous.’ But I mean, what if he backed that up with his logic? Then does he not have an argument or a position to stand his ground on what he believes? Of course he does. So trying to put in that common sense that, you got to look at it from a business perspective, too.”

Rob Van Dam has wrestled for AEW twice earlier this year.

