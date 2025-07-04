Rob Van Dam Says CM Punk Isn’t a Hypocrite Over Saudi Arabia Apology

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about the criticism CM Punk received for wrestling in Saudi Arabia after making negative comments about the country in the past. RVD offered his own definition of what constitutes hypocrisy and defended Punk’s ability to evolve. You can check out some highlights below:

On the situation: “No, I don’t consider it hypocrisy unless it was done at the same time. Because people can grow, their perspective could change. And so if he said something five years ago and then now he feels different about it, then that’s not what a hypocrite is. We all grow, feel different. Like, let’s say you’re a kid in school and you think this kid’s a jerk. And then you start talking to him, and then you find out he’s really cool and he becomes one of your friends. Are you a hypocrite? No, you just have more information now than you had before, and so your view has changed.

“It has to be at the same time for me to consider it a hypocrite. Like, if he’s signing the contract, he’s on his way. He’s going to go get big money in Saudi Arabia. At the same time he messages, ‘I f**king hate people that go to Saudi Arabia, they suck.’ And then he goes, that’s differentbecause it’s the same guy at the same time showing two different faces or talking out of two different orifices at the same time. That’s what a hypocrite is.”

On Punk apologizing: “Well, you do gotta eat s**t if you’re gonna make a really bold statement, and then come out later and then change your mind on it. You got to say, ‘Oh, my bad, oops. I don’t feel that way anymore,’ or whatever. You do got to eat some crow, as they say. But also, what did he say, though? If he just said, ‘Hey Miz, you’re taking blood money by going to Saudi Arabia.’ If that was all that he said, and then he goes to Saudi Arabia, and he takes blood money too, then so what? Where was the contradiction?”

