Rob Van Dam Comments On His Match With Jack Perry on Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, Rob Van Dam made his AEW in-ring debut last night, losing a match to FTW champion Jack Perry. In an interview with AEW following the show, RVD commented on the match.

He said: “Well, it felt pretty awesome going tonight, I gotta say. I count on the fans’ positive energy that they bring. I rely on connecting with them, but I’m still overwhelmed when they all have RVD signs and they’re all in unison chanting for me. It always exceeds my expectations. When that moment is real and I’m connected to them, it’s nothing but love. Love is the most powerful energy in the universe.”

Jerry Lynn added: “It didn’t go his way tonight, but you know what? The way it happened, you can’t lose any face. I saw what happened, and at least with us two, we always wanted to try and prove how we were the best with wrestling and no shortcuts.”