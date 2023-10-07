wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Compares His Experiences at AEW Dynamite & Collision
– During this week’s edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam compared his experiences appearing on AEW Dynamite and Collision. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Rob Van Dam on working Collision compared to Dynamite: “I noticed some of the guys I expected to see weren’t there. I don’t know who’s on what show, but before, when I had done Dynamite, I saw some of my peers. I saw Mark Henry, Big Show, Jericho, [but] I didn’t see those guys at Collision. Did see Christian, though. Some of the guys obviously do more than one show as I saw Christian on the other show [Collision] too,” said the Hall of Famer.
On the backstage environment of Collision: “If it does make any of them different, this one [Collision], I don’t know, it felt … it seemed like a little — it seemed calm, easygoing, everybody seemed to be in a good mood … not to say the other was hectic, but if I had to vote on which day was better, smoother, happier energy, I guess this day [Collision] would get my vote.”
Rob Van Dam teamed with Hook on AEW Collision last month, beating Angelo Parker and Matt Menard on September 23 in Grand Rapids, Michigian.
More Trending Stories
- More On Possibility Of CM Punk Returning To WWE, Still Has Heat With Talent
- Some AEW Talent Reportedly Want To Leave, Note On How WWE Views ‘Wrestling War’
- Note On WBD and Backstage Reaction to Audio & TV Listing Problems for AEW Dynamite
- The Undertaker Reportedly Set For Orlando Next Week, NXT Possible