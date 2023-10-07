– During this week’s edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam compared his experiences appearing on AEW Dynamite and Collision. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on working Collision compared to Dynamite: “I noticed some of the guys I expected to see weren’t there. I don’t know who’s on what show, but before, when I had done Dynamite, I saw some of my peers. I saw Mark Henry, Big Show, Jericho, [but] I didn’t see those guys at Collision. Did see Christian, though. Some of the guys obviously do more than one show as I saw Christian on the other show [Collision] too,” said the Hall of Famer.

On the backstage environment of Collision: “If it does make any of them different, this one [Collision], I don’t know, it felt … it seemed like a little — it seemed calm, easygoing, everybody seemed to be in a good mood … not to say the other was hectic, but if I had to vote on which day was better, smoother, happier energy, I guess this day [Collision] would get my vote.”

Rob Van Dam teamed with Hook on AEW Collision last month, beating Angelo Parker and Matt Menard on September 23 in Grand Rapids, Michigian.