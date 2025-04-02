Rob Van Dam Addresses Criticism Of His Opinion Regarding Jon Moxley’s Spike Bat Spot

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about the criticism of his view of the Jon Moxley spike bat spot during a recent AEW Dynamite match and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his mindset toward those kinds of matches: “Probably predictably, if you’ve ever heard me talk about it, me and Sabu called those matches garbage matches. And we just didn’t respect them, even in ECW. I have never even been in a barbed wire match, the only one — I ran out to one of Sabu’s, him and Terry Funk, that legendary one. But we always like — New Jack would have a garbage can, several garbage cans actually, by the door. And the fans would bring weapons, and they would grab them at the door and fill them in a shopping cart or garbage cans for New Jack to look through and choose which ones he wants to bring out to the ring. And that was his whole gimmick.

“The music would hit for The Gangstas, and then they would come out and boom! Would throw in the trash can or whatever and 2x4s, spatulas, rubber chicken, all kinds of silly stuff, Nintendo, whatever would be in there. And they would use that and boom! Hit the guy over the head. And they would dance and shake their ass and do whatever, and hit him again. And for me, that was never my favorite, my preferred style, or what I really believed in.”

On not being trained that way: “I mean, Sheik wouldn’t have — if I would have dancing and bringing a toaster in the ring, I think Sheik would have just cut my forehead open and said, ‘Don’t ever come back.’ That was just, ‘What are you doing? Are you trying to beat him? Are you trying to dance?’ But you know obviously, I got taught like one way. And then The Gangsters, they had a lot of fans and everyone had their own part of the show.

“But what I was taught was that wrestlers that do that, especially when they don’t know how to include wrestling in it, they use that instead of wrestling because they don’t wrestle. And I always thought back then ‘They don’t know how to wrestle,’ which isn’t always the case. But either way, they use that to replace wrestling instead of using that to add an extreme moment or level upon the match, to make it even more extreme. And then you have the match, the foundation of the match. In my case, a good match. I would have a kick-ass RVD athletic match. And then if we go through a table or something, it’s because the table is right there at ringside. The ring bell — timekeeper, he’s sitting right there.”

On his issue with how it plays out now: “Nowadays when they load it all up with gimmicks that would never be anywhere near a ring like doors and big sheets of glass and stuff. It’s obviously just for the gimmick, and then it totally replaces wrestling. And that’s why I say I hate the style of two guys just grabbing each other’s neck on top of a pickup truck, looking over and then both jump over and smash through everything. That’s the furthest thing from wrestling to me. Who did a wrestling move to who? What happened? But you know, it is faker than it’s ever been now because people got into it that weren’t trained by old school legends like myself. And they made it way different. Their mindset is so different that they can dance in the middle of a match and do silly stuff, because during the interview afterwards they’re going to be telling the fans everything they had planned and how they went over the match beforehand. It doesn’t f**king matter anyway, and that’s where their mind is. That’s not the mindset that we were at ever.”

On not being a fan of the deathmatch style in ECW: “I said the same thing about ECW back then too, though, you know what I mean? We’re stapling each other or whatever. I was like, ‘Ennh, that’s not my s**t.”

