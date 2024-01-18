Rob Van Dam Weighs In On Darby Allin, Compares Him To Spike Dudley

Rob Van Dam recently shared his thoughts on Darby Allin’s ring style, comparing him to a modern Spike Dudley. RVD spoke about Allin on the latest episode of his 1 Of A Kind Podcast and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Allin: “He’s one of those guys I have to assume that he loves the business, because I see him beat the f**k out of his body. It takes a lot of heart to do what I’ve seen him do. Some of the stuff I’ve seen … do not seem safe by any stretch of the imagination. Either some of that stuff is completely reckless and dangerous, or they’re working [RVD’s style].”

On Allin’s propensity for taking bumps: “A newer 2024 version [of Spike]. If you look him up and you look at his highlight reel, everyone used to love picking him up for a chokeslam over the rope and throwing him to the floor… It’s entertaining to watch, but I question in the long run how much of a career this guy can have.”