Rob Van Dam Defends Recent Position on Jon Moxley Nails Spot, Calls Out Fans Accusing Him Of Hypocrisy

During a recent episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam criticized a spot from a recent AEW Dynamite, in which Jon Moxley was dropped on a bat with nails in it. The nails stuck in Moxley’s back and the spot drew criticism from many. However, this led to fans online attacking RVD, accusing him of hypocrisy. Not only was RVD in ECW, which had a lot of violent matches, he also worked with Abyss in TNA. Abyss had a 2×4 with nails in it called ‘Janice’, which he used during a feud with Van Dam. In a post on Twitter, RVD defended his position and called out fans for slamming him online.

He wrote: “Some fans on here are another level of ignorant. 1-concussions are a part of my past, not my present or my future. No matter how much you don’t know. 2- i’ve always said the abyss spot when he murdered me with Janice was stupid. I’ve always said back in Ecw, the garbage matches took the place of Wrestling because they didn’t have Wrestling in them. 3-do you think a writer gave Moxley that spot and he thought it was stupid? I don’t. I think YOU idiots are stupid, especially fans calling me a hypocrite when I’m as consistent as it comes. I didn’t have Barbed wire matches. I never bladed in Ecw. Y’all are ridiculous for not being able to tell the difference.”