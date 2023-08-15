Rob Van Dam Denies Having Any Heat With The Young Bucks

– During his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed his recent AEW appearance, where he worked a match against Jack Perry. During the show, he also shut down the idea that he has heat with AEW stars The Young Bucks. RVD stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Someone said, ‘What about his heat with the Bucks?’ What heat with the Bucks? … I said something about … when they walked by me, I guess in WWE — how they didn’t introduce themselves. Which, to old school rules, … it’s one of the biblical commandments of the dressing room, especially when you’re new or you don’t know everybody. You’re supposed to introduce yourself a certain way, … just like the f***ing mafia.”

RVD also said that he did once recall saying that Matt and Nick Jackson did look like high schoolers at the time, which he now acknowledges could have been taken as an insult. However, RVD also said there’s currently no heat between himself and the Bucks.