wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Says He Didn’t Love Wrestling At Madison Square Garden
Wrestling at Madison Square Garden is a dream for many wrestlers, but Rob Van Dam says he didn’t love competing there. The WWE Hall of Famer explained on his 1 Of a Kind podcast that he didn’t like working the famed venue because it was too “compact” of a facility. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On the venue being too small: “I always feel like I’m insulting people because that’s their pinnacle of sports is MSG, and I can tell by how excited everyone gets, like, ‘Oh my god, we’re in MSG.’ For me since I did it and have the nostalgia factor … The way that I remember it was that everyone’s bags take up the entire dressing room and you can’t even fit a person and all the bags.”
On the venue being a dream location for some: “It was just not my favorite building to go to. I always feel like when I say that I’m sorry for New Yorkers and everyone who grew up idolizing the Garden and making that their holy bucket list destination. I don’t argue with you and your values, but for me, not my favorite place. There’s one toilet for 20 wrestlers, how clean do you think that toilet’s going to be?”
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre ‘Stormed Out’ of Arena Following WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk’s Shocking WWE Return at Survivor Series, Punk Reportedly Signed to Multi-Year Contract
- Randy Orton Saves Team Cody Rhodes in WarGames, Prevents Damian Priest From Cashing in at WWE Survivor Series
- Malakai Black Mentions CM Punk During Tonight’s AEW Collision