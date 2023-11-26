Rob Van Dam Says He Didn’t Love Wrestling At Madison Square Garden

Wrestling at Madison Square Garden is a dream for many wrestlers, but Rob Van Dam says he didn’t love competing there. The WWE Hall of Famer explained on his 1 Of a Kind podcast that he didn’t like working the famed venue because it was too “compact” of a facility. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the venue being too small: “I always feel like I’m insulting people because that’s their pinnacle of sports is MSG, and I can tell by how excited everyone gets, like, ‘Oh my god, we’re in MSG.’ For me since I did it and have the nostalgia factor … The way that I remember it was that everyone’s bags take up the entire dressing room and you can’t even fit a person and all the bags.”

On the venue being a dream location for some: “It was just not my favorite building to go to. I always feel like when I say that I’m sorry for New Yorkers and everyone who grew up idolizing the Garden and making that their holy bucket list destination. I don’t argue with you and your values, but for me, not my favorite place. There’s one toilet for 20 wrestlers, how clean do you think that toilet’s going to be?”