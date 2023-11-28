– During a recent edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer ROb Van Dam expressed his pet peeve in wrestling that wrestlers don’t execute strong kick outs of pinfall covers in matchups anymore. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on how wrestlers don’t truly kick out anymore: “You know what I hate now is when people don’t kick out. Every time I watch wrestling, I see it. They think just by kicking their feet they kick out, but their shoulders are still down and the person’s still on top of them. I hate that. It’s one of those things that annoys me when I watch wrestling. I want to tell them but I always tell whoever’s next to me.”

On how wrestlers only kick their feet now: “They just kick their feet; kicking your feet don’t do nothing. And every once in a while — like, when I was in WWE — they would say, ‘Well, the referees need credibility. You count them down if they don’t kick out.’ They haven’t done that in a while and they need to because they haven’t done a credibility check in years. I guess it doesn’t matter anymore.”