Rob Van Dam Documentary Set to Premiere Next Month On Reelz
Reelz has announced that the upcoming Rob Van Dam documentary, Headstrong, is set to premiere on the network next month. The documentary will be premiering at 8 PM ET on November 13, and it focuses on RVD’s struggles with concussion-related issues.
Here’s the documentary description from Reelz (via PWInsider):
On Saturday, November 13 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT Rob Van Dam: Headstrong makes its REELZ premiere with the incredible real story of the fan favorite professional wrestler who sets out to document his comedy tour but instead must suddenly grapple with the physical toll of a career in wrestling when troublesome concussion symptoms arise. What follows is a real time account of Van Dam’s personal experience of concussion damage and his intimate journey to understand mental health.
