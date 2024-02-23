Rob Van Dam On Why He Doesn’t Always Love Triple Threat Matches

Rob Van Dam has some mixed feelings about being in triple threat matches, and he recently talked about why that’s the case. Van Dam has competed in a number of the matches and talked about them while discussing the upcoming triple threat between Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page at AEW Revolution on the latest episode of his 1 Of a Kind podcast. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On triple threat matches: “They’re ok, I guess. I don’t like being in them as much as a tag match because the story is just so different, and it just seems like a lot of the spots get played out. You know, the triple dome of terror, triple tower, triple tower-dome terror, whatever the f**k you call it where you give the double powerbomb out of the corner. Man, it used to be cool but then I’ve seen it done a hundred times.”

On the match being harder to have an impact in: “I don’t have the spotlight on me the whole time. A third of the time or so I might be on the floor selling while some other action is going on… It can be intriguing and can be fun. It’s not my least favorite match but overall, I feel like if I’m put in a 3-way/triple threat match, I feel like expectations are gonna be high, and then I automatically wonder like can we come up with stuff that’s so different that it makes those expectations?”