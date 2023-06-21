– During the latest edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed how ECW wouldn’t be able to get away with what it used today, and he also credited AEW for offering a good alternative product. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on how ECW couldn’t exist today: “[ECW] would be canceled instantly. You couldn’t do any of that stuff. … We were lighting fans on fire, you know what I mean? And jumping onto the fans. And even back then, they were starting to sue more towards the end, it seemed like. I had a few lawsuits and ECW just paid the nuisance fee.”

RVD on how AEW has offered an alternative: “It was awesome for what it was, but in order for there to be a new ECW, it would have to find a new way to, all of a sudden — boom — stand out and be super cool. In some ways, AEW has done that, because of everything they’ve done and their success.” Van Dam said he was skeptical of the company when it first broke out onto the scene, but AEW was able to set itself apart from other startup wrestling promotions over the years. They definitely have offered an alternative. It’s awesome what Jericho has been doing, and not just him. But he’s my age and had a career about as long as mine, and it’s cool to see him still in there on top, doing it his way, you know?”