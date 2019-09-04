Rob Van Dam Excited For Ken Shamrock’s Impact Return, Talks Feud With Moose

– Rob Van Dam is looking forward to Ken Shamrock’s return to Impact Wrestling this month and discussed it with Wrestling Inc. Highlights from the interview are below:

On Ken Shamrock returning to Impact: “I’m excited about it. I like Ken; I respect Ken. I haven’t seen him in years – maybe once in 15 years. It’s exciting to know that he’s coming.”

On his issues with Moose: “Overall I like him and respect his path. But he does have some things to learn as a lot of the guys do….He’s still on his way up and Shamrock, he’s been around as long as me. So experience goes a long way. But I like Moose. I think he’s got a lot of ability. I saw the promo he did on Shamrock and what he said was exactly what I said to Moose…I’m glad to inspire and glad I can rub off on everybody. That’s what being an OG is all about. Hopefully I’m not done being in the ring with Moose because I would still like to teach him a thing or two myself.”

On this month’s Impact tapings taking place in Las Vegas: “First off, I love Las Vegas so much that I actually moved here at the beginning of the year. When I said it’s a very rewarding time to be RVD, I mean in every single way. If you’ve ever seen my girlfriend Katie Forbes, Google her immediately, and you’ll agree with me that it’s very good to be RVD. I have a dream house and I love in paradise. I’m so happy in every way.”