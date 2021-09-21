Rob Van Dam Expands on Statements Made Regarding Ric Flair on Dark Side of the Ring

– WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam posted comments on Twitter yesterday clarifying statements he made that aired on last week’s Season 3 episode of Dark Side of the Ring, documenting the “Plane Ride From Hell.” As previously reported, Heidi Doyle has made allegations of sexual misconduct during the flight regarding Ric Flair.

She alleged that along with walking around the plane while naked under his robe, Flair entered the galley and forced her hand into his genital area. Van Dam later made comments during the documentary where he appeared to have witnessed Flair in the act.

During the documentary, Van Dam said regarding Ric Flair and Heidi Doyle, “I remember him [Flair] crowding the flight attendant like in the aisle way back there by the bathroom, where it’s like real skinny, and you can’t fit two people through there and stuff. I remember him like crowding her, and you know, trying to make her touch him and stuff.”

Yesterday, Rob Van Dam posted the following comments on his Twitter:

“Just watched DSOTR. Heavy. Some insight for those who can handle it- 1) I haven’t seen Ric Flair’s d***. My comment about fans shouldn’t see him doing the helicopter was a response to DSOTR telling me that’s what they were told. They shouldn’t. I don’t want to see it either. 2) I said ‘trying to make her touch him’ referring to his body crowding her space and her backing up like bad breath was in her face. I thought maybe they were playing (from seeing a similar scene at the hotel bar) but I wasn’t interested in naked Ric. Still ain’t. I tried to sleep.”

Later on, RVD responded to another user who asked if he can confirm if he saw Flair grab Doyle’s hand and place it on his genitals. RVD later replied, “I can confirm I didn’t see that and I didn’t say that. Creative editing will have people hearing it different ways.”

When another user shared screencaps of Van Dam’s comments regarding him saying Flair was “crowding” Doyle and “trying to make her touch him and stuff,” RVD then wrote, “Yes. She couldn’t [get] by him without touching him because he was blocking the way Matt.”

