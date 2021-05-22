Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Thinks a Union Wouldn’t be Better for Wrestlers

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam was outspoken in his defense of WWE and Vince McMahon this week, along with slamming the past segment on John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight, which targeted WWE for classifying WWE Superstars as independent contractors and not providing them with health coverage. RVD shared more of his thoughts on the subject yesterday via Twitter while interacting with other users.

With regards to the idea of a wrestling union, Van Dam commented, “I wonder if these geniuses realize that union members aren’t allowed to work non-union. So if WWE is SAG, and ASW at the Raleigh fair is non-union, wrestlers still couldn’t work for them. And vice versa. You know this, smarks? Where are the lines drawn? ALL Indy companies=union?”

Rob Van Dam, who is also a SAG/AFTRA member, also pointed out that the actors’ union only provides insurance for those who reach a certain income level. Previously, RVD has expressed that rather than receiving health insurance from employers, it’s better that wrestlers are paid more so they can simply get whatever type of health coverage they want. He wrote on the subject of insurance, “I’ve paid my SAG and AFTRA dues for 30 years. Do you think they give us insurance before we earn it? They do not. It comes as you reach a high level of income. Before you say it, top level wrestlers can be covered any way they want.”

Additionally, he noted what WWE financially covered for him in terms of his travel expenses, expressing that talent with “the leverage and balls to negotiate” can be given tour buses by WWE. He tweeted, “All flights and some of my hotels were paid for. Guys with the leverage and balls to negotiate have tour buses. I was paid for an entire year off, post knee surgery-every aspect from pre-op to the therapy to the meds were taken care of by WWE.”

RVD went on in response to another user commenting on how this is about workers’ rights, “Never afraid to have an unpopular opinion, I’d rather go down for what I believe, then stand for something I don’t. Whether that gains or loses fans has to come second. PS- The resentment for successful people shines through your words like the sun, and says a lot.”

Good question.

Ratings, tickets sales, crowd signage, merchandise sales, marketability, potential to office for longevity, etc https://t.co/oYLgpW0ktY — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 21, 2021

