Rob Van Dam Extends His Deal With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Rob Van Dam revealed that he has extended his current deal with Impact Wrestling and will remain with the company beyond Bound for Glory. Here are highlights:

On how he ended up back in Impact: “I talked with IMPACT! about what I wanted to do, which is mostly stay home unless the business reaches a certain level to pique my interest. And they came to that level. Everyone’s talking about AEW, and how they could be scaring WWE. I happen to know IMPACT! can afford RVD, so they’re something someone should be talking about too. It’s all business. I did a match, I think it was WrestleCon—Sabu and I had a tag match and first it was just a one off, and then Scott D’Amore in the office said, “Hey, what do you think about doing this other handful of matches?” Took me to October, and then recently we added a few more matches so I’ll be with them ‘til January. Then we’ll see how it goes after that.”

On Impact’s taping schedule: “I think it looks like I’m way busier than I am because the IMPACT! schedule is very favorable to me. Like, for instance, this week on Thursday and Friday we’re here in my town, so it’s very easy travel. But that doesn’t happen all the time, but what’s awesome is on Thursday and Friday they’ll have a month’s worth of television. It’s TV taping, and they’ll do two weeks in one day and then they’ll do another two weeks in one day, and boom! See you in next month. It’s pretty good. And I do some things outside of that, of course. ‘Cause I’m a big superstar celebrity, so I do some other wrestling, some other appearances, some acting, whatever. But, I’ve always been doing pretty well at my goal of doing less and making it mean more—more in the pocket, and more to everybody. More IMPACT!-ful, if you will.”

On if he was surprised WWE wanted him to appear at RAW Reunion: “Yes and no. Yes, the call was a surprise. And IMPACT! reacting the way that they did, in a favorable way, didn’t surprise me because when I talked to them about promoting my documentary Headstrong, they were happy to do it. And then ran a trailer on their show, on the weekly TV show, and they said “Hey, anything to help you, helps us.” So I just assume that’s the way they would look at me being on the RAW Reunion as well.”