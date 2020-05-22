Various News: Rob Van Dam Says He’s in ‘Facebook Jail’ For Being an Imposter, Total Bellas Highlight Clips

– Rob Van Dam has been punished by Facebook for being an imposter of…himself. The Impact star posted to his Twitter account to note that if people have talked to him on Facebook in the last two weeks it wasn’t him because he’s in “Facebook jail” after being labeled as an imposter account. He asked fans if they “recovery methods other than waiting forever in hopes of a response from their “help” page”:

