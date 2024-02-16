Rob Van Dam Shares Thoughts On Fan Outrage Over Rock’s Involvement in WrestleMania 40

Rob Van Dam is the latest star to weigh in on the fan reaction to the Rock’s involvement in the WrestleMania 40 main event. Rock looked for several days as if he would be taking Rhodes’ match against Roman Reigns at the PPV, which led to a massive fan backlash and The Rock dubbing those upset about the situation “Cody Crybabies.” Van Dam spoke about the situation on the latest episode of 1 Of a Kind, saying that he understands where Rock is coming from.

“I got interviewed at the signing in Queens yesterday, they asked what I thought about the whole situation and I said that I agree with what I heard The Rock say on an interview when he said hashtag Cody Crybabies,” RVD said (via Wrestling Inc) “I feel like they’re not complaining because the heel won, they’re complaining because they think they could write a better angle that would draw more money than the people that are doing it.”

He went on to say of Rhodes, “Sorry, he is not a bigger star than The Rock. And if you’re going to put the biggest star possible in your main event at WrestleMania, there’s nobody bigger than The Rock. He’s the biggest star in the industry.”

Rhodes is set to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, with The Rock looking likely to be involved in some way although exactly how has not yet been made clear.