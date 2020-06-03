wrestling / News

Rob Van Dam Reveals His Favorite Opponents From Most Recent WWE Run

June 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rob Van Dam, Impact Wrestling RVD

– Rob Van Dam revealed his favorite opponents from his last WWE run while responding to a fan on Twitter. RVD was asked on Tuesday who his favorite guys to face from his 2013 to 2014 run and named Cesaro and Damien Sandow.

Van Dam’s run in WWE began at Money in the Bank in July of 2013 and ran until August of 2014. He’s currently signed to Impact Wrestling.

