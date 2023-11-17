Rob Van Dam Recalls Getting First-Class Flights When He Was WWE Champion

Rob Van Dam had a run as WWE Champion, and he recalled a “secret” perk that came with the title reign in first-class flight bookings. RVD talked about the perk on his 1 Of a Kind podcast, noting that he experienced it during his run as WWE Champion in 2006.

“The greatest secret in the business — I never, ever, ever heard this,” Van Dam said (per Wrestling Inc), “Ever. Only did I experience it firsthand, and people don’t talk about it really. So maybe it’s not meant to be talked about. F**k, look at me, running my mouth like a f**king rat.”

He continued, “But anyway, when I got the WWE Championship belt, then all of a sudden I got bumped up to first class. And if it was an airplane that didn’t have first class available because the airplane was too small or whatever, they would literally buy two seats and I’d have the seat next to me open and they were both mine. I had never heard that, so I was like, ‘Woah.'”