WWE News: Rob Van Dam Wouldn’t Turn Down Hall of Fame Offer, Top 10 Raw Moments, Stars Grant Wishes in London

– Rob Van Dam says that he doesn’t feel a need to be in the WWE Hall of Fame, but wouldn’t turn it down. Responding to a question from a fan about whether he’d turn down an offer because the HOF has “lost meaning,” RVD posted:

I don’t “need” a lot of things that other people seem to. Still, I don’t see me turning the honor down. https://t.co/PBKZZ0n0eb — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 21, 2019

– Here is this week’s Top 10 Raw Moments video from WWE:

– WWE also shared the following video of Becky Lynch, Finn Balor and Charlotte Flair granting wishes for kids in London: