WWE News: Rob Van Dam Wouldn’t Turn Down Hall of Fame Offer, Top 10 Raw Moments, Stars Grant Wishes in London

May 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rob Van Dam

– Rob Van Dam says that he doesn’t feel a need to be in the WWE Hall of Fame, but wouldn’t turn it down. Responding to a question from a fan about whether he’d turn down an offer because the HOF has “lost meaning,” RVD posted:

– Here is this week’s Top 10 Raw Moments video from WWE:

– WWE also shared the following video of Becky Lynch, Finn Balor and Charlotte Flair granting wishes for kids in London:

