Rob Van Dam Recalls Hating WWE Schedule ‘More Than Anyone’

Rob Van Dam says no one hated the grueling WWE work schedule more than he did. RVD recently spoke about his disdain for the constant schedule during his time in WWE on his 1 Of a Kind podcast, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the WWE schedule: “I seemed to hate it more than anyone else. And the other guys, even the ones that talked about it [and] acted like they hated it as much as me are still there. No offense, Booker T.”

On believing that talent was overused: “Why do I have to be on every Monday Raw, every Smackdown Tuesday, every pay-per-view? And now it sounds like, what a thing to complain about, because of course you want to be used, and you want to be over, and you want to work the most, make the most money and all that … but I did feel like, what if I was off one Monday or something? Would that kill what you’re doing with RVD?”