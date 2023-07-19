Rob Van Dam Recalls Being High on Soma When He First Met Jerry Lynn

Rob Van Dam and Jerry Lynn had a classic ECW rivalry, and RVD recently recalled that he was high on Soma when they first met. Van Dam spoke about the incident during a recent episode of his 1 Of a Kind podcast, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On being under the influence of the muscle relaxers: “This was the Soma days, back before I knew how dangerous they were. I would eat Somas sometimes, and one of those times would be when I’m on an airplane trying to sleep. So, I got on the airplane, I think it was ValuJet … Jerry [Lynn] was sitting much more towards the front, so I passed him on the way to the back. That’s where I met him. [I said] ‘Hey, Jerry, you know, what’s up, dude? Good to meet you.’ I went back there, to the back, in my seat, and I apparently took some Somas so that I could take a nap on the airplane. And I thought that I would eat some cereal that the stewardess handed out to help kick in the Somas.”

On being too high to eat: “That motherf**ker ended up feeding me. First time I met him, he’s feeding me Froot Loops or something. I don’t know what our conversation would have entailed at that point, what we could have possibly talked about when he came back there, but yeah, man, nice dude. He took over the spoon right away.”