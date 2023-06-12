wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Hopes To See Sabu Get Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
June 12, 2023 | Posted by
Rob Van Dam hopes that his former ECW colleague Sabu makes it into the WWE Hall of Fame one day. Sabu recently appeared in AEW, both at Double or Nothing and the Dynamite before the show, and RVD weighed in on the notion of Sabu getting a Hall of Fame induction on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.
“Yeah, hopefully [he’ll be inducted],” RVD said (per Wrestling Inc). “Sometimes when he does interviews and stuff, you know, he’s his own worst enemy. So he’s gotta have a good, positive energy running for a while to make up for some times when he was really kind of burying himself. That’s the best way to put it.”
Sabu hasn’t appeared for WWE since he was released in 2007 following his and RVD’s arrests on drug charges.
