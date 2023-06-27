Rob Van Dam on How He Got Booked on ECW Barely Legal

– During the latest edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recalled how he ended up getting booked on the first ECW pay-per-view event, Barely Legal, in 1997. Around the time, he had received an offer from Eric Bischoff to work for WCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on Eric Bischoff offering him a job in WCW before Paul Heyman put him on the first ECW PPV: “Eric Bischoff famously offered me a job that night when I was there [in Savannah, Georgia] visiting my friends. Said ‘I’d love to have you here…’ And I think that was before Paul decided to throw me on the pay-per-view. That’s the way I remember it anyway.”

On being a last-minute replacement at the event for Chris Candido: “If that happened, that happened either way, and Chris wasn’t going to be able to wrestle. I’m just saying, you know? Don’t know for sure that that’s the reason Paul put me on the pay-per-view, but, probably.”