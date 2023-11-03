Rob Van Dam Doesn’t Think Impact’s Rebrand To TNA Will Add Much On Its Own

Impact Wrestling is returning to its TNA name, but Rob Van Dam doesn’t think that will make a big difference. RVD has worked with the company both when it was TNA and when it was Impact, and he weighed in on the news that the company will rebrand as TNA at Hard to Kill in January.

“For me, it doesn’t sound like earth-shattering news,” Van Dam said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think that people call Impact Wrestling TNA anyway, in conversation…I just don’t think, on that basis alone, I don’t think that just by changing the name to TNA Wrestling, that that alone is going to add a lot of value or any value, in my opinion, being an outsider, to the company on its own.”

He concluded, “I don’t see it adding value to it. But if it’s along with another plan, which I’m sure it probably is, that they’ve got some potentially good ideas, then more power to them.”