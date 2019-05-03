Rob Van Dam Says His Impact Return Is Motivated By ‘Business’

– Rob Van Dam spoke with Fightful for a new interview discussing his return to Impact Wrestling and his motivation for making the return. Highlights are below:

On making his Impact return more than just a one-time deal: “When I first talked to Scott, we were just talking about (United We Stand). Over the last three years, I’ve had about 10-12 matches a year. I haven’t really been interested in doing more than that. But good business is good business. I’m always interested in business when it’s good. Scott said he wanted to run by some future dates with me and as you could imagine, the biggest factors were on the business end. That’s what most of us look for is compensation and the schedule. It looks like a schedule that’s not too heavy. It’s not going to change a whole lot of my life.”

On his motivation to do more dates with Impact: “I’ll be stepping it up and wrestling more. That’s a good thing because I’ll be staying ready more. Before, I could go into off-season mode. I was still training, but I’d crank up the intensity for a show. Now at least a couple of times a month, I’ll have to stay at my best. It’s good to have a reason. I’d like to say I’m there because I miss wrestling or because I see guys like Willie Mack and think I could have a great match, but I’m there for the business. I’m there because the deal I have. I’m motivated to go to work, and when I’m at work I’m all professional. You don’t see an unmotivated RVD. I only do it when it’s worth it. When it’s worth it, I like to deliver.”