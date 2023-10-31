– During the latest edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former TNA Champion Rob Van Dam discussed Impact Wrestling reviving the TNA branding, which starts early next year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rob Van Dam on the decision to revive TNA: “I don’t know what went into their decision to do it, I don’t have that information. Without that insight, it could be a good or bad business decision. They could have moved intellectual properties, they could have moved from one LLC to another for who knows what reason, maybe they have new investors, I have no idea, but just based on that question…going back to TNA Wrestling, from IMPACT Wrestling, this is just my opinion, I’m not trying to talk shit on anybody; I don’t see it as making that big of a difference.”

On why he doesn’t think it’s a big deal: “To me, it doesn’t sound like earth-shattering news. When people call IMPACT Wrestling, TNA in conversation, it’s almost interchangeable. On that basis alone, I don’t think that just by changing the name to TNA Wrestling, on that alone, is going to add a lot of value, or any value, in my opinion, being an outsider, to the company on its own. I don’t see it adding value to it. If It’s along with other plans, which I’m sure it probably is, then they probably have some potentially good ideas and more power to them.”

The TNA relaunch kicks off with Hard to Kill on Saturday, January 13, 2024.