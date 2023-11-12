Rob Van Dam On Why He Was ‘Indifferent’ To Undertaker’s American Badass Gimmick

Rob Van Dam never caught onto the Undertaker’s “American Badass” persona, and he recently explained why. RVD faced Undertaker in the gimmick in 2001, and he looked back at that era on his 1 Of a Kind podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the American Badass Undertaker gimmick: “I felt indifferent… I think my head was just stuck up my own ass at that time, worrying about myself and my path and what they’re doing with me, and dealing with politics and stuff like that.”

On the character turn not making sense to him: “When he was a biker, was he not a dead guy? Okay, so he was not a dead biker? I never actually thought about how drastic of a character change … I thought it was just a different side to him. Like, this is Undertaker on Halloween!”