Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Was ‘Insulted’ By Finish of ECW One Night Stand 2006, Fine With It Now

In an interview for D’Von Dudley’s Youtube channel (via Fightful), Rob Van Dam spoke about why he was ‘insulted’ by the decision to have Edge interfere in his match at ECW One Night Stand 2006. The match saw RVD became WWE champion, after Edge speared John Cena through a table. Van Dam noted that he understands the decision now.

He said: “I understand, now, the bigger picture of everything because that’s what you do when you’re older. But this night, I would have rather Edge didn’t come out. I would have rather just beat him by myself. I felt a little insulted. I just felt like this was another thing where they didn’t trust the ECW or thought that ECW needed some more. So, my ego was a little taken back by that.“