Rob Van Dam Takes Issue With How Kick-Outs Currently Come Off In Wrestling

Rob Van Dam thinks that campanies needs to take a look at the way kicking out is presented in the company currently. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about the topic on his 1 Of a Kind podcast, noting that he doesn’t believe kick-outs are executed well and that WWE needs to do “credibility checks” on them.

“You know what I hate now is when people don’t kick out,” RVD said (per Fightful). “Every time I watch wrestling, I see it. They think just by kicking their feet that they kick out. But their shoulders are still down, and the person’s still on top of them. I hate that. It’s one of those things that annoys me when I watch wrestling. I always tell whoever’s next to me, ‘They were still pinned. Their shoulders were still down.’ They just kick their feet. Kicking your feet don’t do nothing.”

He continued, “Then every once in a while, like when I was in WWE, they’d say the referee is the credibility. So from now on, you count them down if they don’t kick out.’ They haven’t done that in a while, and they need to. Credibility, they haven’t done a credibility check in years, and it used to be cycled all the time when I was there. But I guess it doesn’t matter anymore, I don’t know.”

RVD has appeared a couple of times on AEW TV in recent months, teaming up with HOOK.