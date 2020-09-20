Rob Van Dam on How John Cena Adapted to the Crowd at ECW One Night Stand 2006

– During a recent Q&A session with the Pro Wrestling Junkies (h/t WrestlingInc.com), Rob Van Dam looked back on his career and talked about his WWE title win at One Night Stand 2006. Below are some highlights.

Rob Van Dam on how John Cena handled the crowd reception at ECW One Night Stand: “I was confident from the start because those were my people,” RVD said. “It felt great to have all that energy on my side, but Cena knew they were going to boo him out of the building. He knew that ahead of the time. It was really cool to see how he reacted to and adapted to that kind of environment. It really impressed me, and everyone should be impressed by what a professional he is.”

RVD on his favorite opponents: “I guess to really break it down like that, I’ll start with ECW and say that Sabu and Jerry Lynn were my favorites to work with. The matches with Sabu were just insane, but my stuff with Jerry Lynn was really competitive and a lot of fun back then. We were just constantly trying to one-up each other. In WWE, I loved working Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy because we had the same kind of mindset when it comes to thinking outside the box. As for Impact or TNA, I’d have to say AJ Styles. I don’t think we ever had an instant classic or anything, but he was just so f–king good. As far as toughest opponents, I’ve always thought the tougher guys were the bigger ones. Brock Lesnar has the strength of like ten guys, so he’s tough. Big Show was always a challenge because you have to get really high up there to kick him in the face. Guys like that are a real challenge.”