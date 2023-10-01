Rob Van Dam On Why He Didn’t Join AEW Sooner

Rob Van Dam has made a handful of appearances in AEW, most recently teaming with HOOK on an episode of Collision. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Wrestling Inc), RVD explained why he didn’t show up in the company sooner than he did.

He said: “Communication dropped, that’s it. Sometimes that would happen, sometimes both of the companies every once in a while would call just to check on my schedule, that’s it. I don’t hold it, I hold it in mind skeptically as a possibility, and that’s all because I know how it works. That’s how it works, I never hear from them again, and it’s like, ‘Whatever.’“