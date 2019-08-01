wrestling / News

Rob Van Dam, Kaitlyn & More Set For Debut Show of PJ Black’s SlamForce Africa

August 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
SlamForce Africa SFA 01

– PJ Black’s debut show with his new promotion SlamForce Africa is set for October, with a couple of big names set to compete. The event, SFA01, takes place on October 27th at Pretoria’s Rembrandt Hall in South Africa and will feature the following lineup thus far:

* Inaugural SFA World Championship Match: PJ Black vs. Rob Van Dam
* Inaugural SFA Women’s Championship Match: Celeste Bonin (aka Kailtyn) vs. Chastity Cardona vs. Katie Forbes vs. Black Widow
* SFA Continental Championship Qualifier: Andro Perseus vs. Kyle Ripley
* SFA Continental Championship Qualifier: Makita vs. X-Terminator
* Matthew Hammar vs. Prince Agballah

Tickets are on sale now for the event; you can find out more at the above link.

