Rob Van Dam, Kaitlyn & More Set For Debut Show of PJ Black’s SlamForce Africa

– PJ Black’s debut show with his new promotion SlamForce Africa is set for October, with a couple of big names set to compete. The event, SFA01, takes place on October 27th at Pretoria’s Rembrandt Hall in South Africa and will feature the following lineup thus far:

* Inaugural SFA World Championship Match: PJ Black vs. Rob Van Dam

* Inaugural SFA Women’s Championship Match: Celeste Bonin (aka Kailtyn) vs. Chastity Cardona vs. Katie Forbes vs. Black Widow

* SFA Continental Championship Qualifier: Andro Perseus vs. Kyle Ripley

* SFA Continental Championship Qualifier: Makita vs. X-Terminator

* Matthew Hammar vs. Prince Agballah

Tickets are on sale now for the event; you can find out more at the above link.