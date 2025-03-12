wrestling / News

Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes Set For FSW’s Chris Bey Benefit Show

March 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
FSW has announced that both Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes will appear at their upcoming benefit show for Chris Bey. Beynefit for Bey happens on March 23 in Las Vegas. Others announced include Karrion Kross, Swerve Strickland, John Morrison, Rich Swann, Brian Cage, Danny Limelight, Sam Adonis, Brittnie Brooks, Brooke Havok, Rhyno, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayne, Kenny King, Ice Williams, AEW Ref Rick Knox, New Japan Ref Justin Borden and announcer Melissa Santos.

