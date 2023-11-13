Rob Van Dam Liked Kurt Angle On the ECW Brand in 2006

In the latest episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Rob Van Dam spoke about Kurt Angle getting moved to ECW in 2006 and why he was a fan of the decision. Angle would only be on the brand for weeks before departing from WWE.

RVD said: “Because he’s legit credible and such a great talent, anybody, any of the brands, would be happy to have him there. But I loved that he was going to be there as a strong opponent for me. And as soon as we were wrestling each other, I loved it, because I considered him a top guy, a main eventer, and I felt like I just wrapped myself up with my old ECW world. I was glad that I was a really strong, credible opponent, and Kurt and didn’t have to, like, create an opponent out of somebody else and then try to make him mean as much when it comes to selling tickets. Because that’s not easy to do, no matter how good of a match you give somebody.“