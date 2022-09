Rob Van Dam Launching New Cannabis Brand in California

Rob Van Dam is set to launch a new RVD cannabis brand in California. Grapefruit USA announced on Thursday that they’ve signed an exclusive licensing deal with the WWE Hall of Famer to bring his cannabis products to California. You can read the full announcement below:

Hall of Fame Wrestler and Cannabis Pioneer Rob Van Dam to Launch RVD Cannabis Brand in California Through Licensing Deal with Grapefruit USA, Inc.

Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), an innovative California-based cannabiotech company and cannabis distributor, today announces that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and cannabis pioneer Rob Van Dam to bring his branded cannabis products to the California retail marketplace.

Rob Van Dam (“RVD”) is an American professional wrestler and actor best known for his tenures in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA)/Impact Wrestling. Van Dam is one of only two wrestlers in history to have held the WWE, ECW and TNA world championships. He was voted “Most Popular Wrestler” by readers of Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine in 2001 and again in 2002. WWE named him the greatest star in ECW history in 2014.