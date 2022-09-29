Rob Van Dam Launching New Cannabis Brand in California

Rob Van Dam is set to launch a new RVD cannabis brand in California. Grapefruit USA announced on Thursday that they’ve signed an exclusive licensing deal with the WWE Hall of Famer to bring his cannabis products to California. You can read the full announcement below:

Hall of Fame Wrestler and Cannabis Pioneer Rob Van Dam to Launch RVD Cannabis Brand in California Through Licensing Deal with Grapefruit USA, Inc.

Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), an innovative California-based cannabiotech company and cannabis distributor, today announces that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and cannabis pioneer Rob Van Dam to bring his branded cannabis products to the California retail marketplace.

Rob Van Dam (“RVD”) is an American professional wrestler and actor best known for his tenures in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA)/Impact Wrestling. Van Dam is one of only two wrestlers in history to have held the WWE, ECW and TNA world championships. He was voted “Most Popular Wrestler” by readers of Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine in 2001 and again in 2002. WWE named him the greatest star in ECW history in 2014.

Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit’s CEO and co-founder, commented, “Our industry has matured over the past several years, and that maturation has fundamentally focused success in the retail marketplace around effective product branding. There is a lot of competition for product shelf space in retail stores. Retailers look to the brands that are likely to generate the most sales, and the well-known cannabis brands are the ones that consumers will choose. Our strategic partnership with Rob Van Dam and his team is a natural fit. Rob is a cannabis pioneer with a large and loyal following. His cannabis brand, RVD, has an advantage that other cannabis products lack and fits the new ‘Cannabis 3.0’ environment, which is all about creating exciting and popular branded cannabis and hemp-based products. We look forward to expanding our footprint in California and, eventually, nationwide, bringing the highest-quality RVD cannabis products to California cannabis consumers and patients in need to enhance their health and well-being. Grapefruit’s plan for transitioning into a science-based cannabiotech company remains unabated while we capitalize on Cannabis 3.0 in California.”