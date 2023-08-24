Rob Van Dam Shares His Thoughts On Marty Jannetty’s Dark Side of the Ring Episode

Rob Van Dam considers Marty Jannetty a friend, and he recently discussed his reaction to Jannetty’s Dark Side of the Ring episode. RVD weighed in on the episode on his 1 Of a Kind podcast, and highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc:

On his reaction to the episode: “My thoughts were I needed to call Marty to make sure he’s okay. It was a great show. I think it’s always a great show, and it was interesting, and I learned a few things. It sounded like the crazy Marty that I know.”

On the story of Jannetty killing a man as a teenager: “But as far as at the end, leaving you with that suspicion that maybe the story of him killing that dude that tried to molest him might have some truth to it, I didn’t expect that, cause I think he told me before that it was bulls**t and that was just his story of the moment I guess. That was just what he was saying in the moment, and who knows what he says at any other moment.”