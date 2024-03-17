– During a recent edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed competing in the main event Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2013 for a chance to earn a shot at the WWE Title. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

RVD on the pressure he felt at WWE Money in the Bank 2013: “Before I went out there, someone told me ‘you can’t get busted open, they’ve changed that, things are different. If there’s any blood, you’ve got to roll out and the doctor is at ringside now, which he didn’t use to be, he will check you and stop your bleeding. If he can stop your bleeding and you’re good to go, you roll in to the match and continue otherwise they will stop the match.'”

On his concern about getting busted open: “I was like ‘oh my god what?’ Like going into my big return, it’s all built up, I’ve got all these guys, going to be doing all these amazing things with, and if I just get busted open earlier, boom I’m done? That was a lot of pressure.”

Randy Orton defeated Christian, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Rob Van Dam, and Sheamus in the match.