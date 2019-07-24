wrestling / News
WWE News: Rob Van Dam Shares Meme About His Raw Reunion Appearance, Xavier Woods Shows Off His SDCC Funko Pop Haul
July 24, 2019
– Rob Van Dam is having some fun with his appearance at Raw Reunion, sharing some memes making their way around the internet regarding it. RVD, who appeared as a one-off while under contract to Impact, posted the following to Instagram:
– The latest UpUpDownDown has Xavier Woods showing off all the Funko Pops that he picked up while at San Diego Comic-Con:
