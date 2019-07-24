wrestling / News

WWE News: Rob Van Dam Shares Meme About His Raw Reunion Appearance, Xavier Woods Shows Off His SDCC Funko Pop Haul

July 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rob Van Dam ECW Impact XPLOSION

– Rob Van Dam is having some fun with his appearance at Raw Reunion, sharing some memes making their way around the internet regarding it. RVD, who appeared as a one-off while under contract to Impact, posted the following to Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

😆😆😆

A post shared by RVD (@therealrvd) on

– The latest UpUpDownDown has Xavier Woods showing off all the Funko Pops that he picked up while at San Diego Comic-Con:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Funko Pop!, RAW Reunion, Rob Van Dam, San Diego Comic-Con, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading