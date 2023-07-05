– During a recent edition of 1 Of A Kind, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed working with Vince Russo when he was still part of TNA Wrestling (Now Impact Wrestling). RVD noted that while he didn’t get to know Russo that well while he was in TNA, he has a negative view on Russo’s creative ideas. Below are some highlights WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on Vince Russo: “We did talk in TNA. He came to me one time and told me he wanted to turn Jeff Hardy heel, and I thought that was the stupidest idea. I was like ‘Me and Jeff are the top babyfaces. We’re rocking the crowds. The fans are screaming for RVD and Jeff Hardy. I thought you wait till things are stagnant when you do that.'”

On how Russo told him that Jeff Hardy in favor of the idea: “He was like ‘Well, we’re kind of at that point,’ which is what I also heard about me also, much later from TNA-Impact, but I was not for it, and I was like ‘I think that just sounds like you’re taking something that works and putting a spin on it. Why?’ And he said ‘Well, Jeff is really behind it. He’s really looking forward to it.’ And I was like ‘Really? Alright, well, s**t. Do what you have to do.'”