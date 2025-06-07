Rob Van Dam Says He’s Never Shocked About WWE Talent Releases

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about R-Truth and Carlito’s WWE releases and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On R-Truth and Carlito’s WWE releases: “Yeah, it’s a surprise. It’s a surprise. I’m not gonna say I’m shocked, I don’t get shocked. And every time — you know. Every time people get fired, and the headlines are like, ‘WWE talent is shocked.’ I always laugh a little bit because that’s always funny. Like, when are you going to be prepared so you’re not shocked?”

On Truth’s run: “It was a hell of a run. If he was there, what, 25 years or more… Seems like he was there the whole time that I was there. I hung out with Mike Chioda, as you know. And Chioda and R-Truth were really good friends… he liked to smoke, so that was a cool thing to have in common.”

On Truth: “I know people have always laughed their asses off of him, like they’ve he’s always entertain the fans a lot.”

On his perspective on job security in WWE: “I didn’t even know about that, so you just told me. And they’re both — you know, surprised, but I’m not shocked. And as far as that 25 year run, whatever it was, that’s — just like I told Choida, ‘Well, that was a good run.’ Well, I don’t know what it’s about or whatever, but I’m never shocked because it’s only a family — it’s a family with rules. It’s not an unconditional family. It’s a very conditional family with an expiration date.”

On the way he viewed it: “I would always be like, ‘Oh, I’m still going, though? Oh, okay.’ And every year when they do a mass firing and s**t, and then people like, ‘I can’t believe they got rid of me.’ Or even if it’s someone else, ‘I can’t believe they got rid of so-and-so.’

“I’m always like, man, I’ve always been very vocal about saying I never felt untouchable like that, ever. Never in my career, did I feel like, ‘Man, I am totally not expendable. Without me, this whole company would f**king boom, go down the drain. They need me!’ I’ve had other wrestlers, ‘Bro, what are you talking about? You don’t need to go to you don’t need to submit to the dress code, bro. They need you.’ When they would say that to me, I’m like, ‘Yeah, right.’”

