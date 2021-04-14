Rob Van Dam on If He’s Interested in Working For AEW, Being Fine If He Doesn’t Wrestle Again

People may want to see Rob Van Dam in AEW, but RVD himself doesn’t feel a particular need to go there unless the money’s right. RVD spoke with Jim Alexander of Reel Talker to promote his new film Assault on VA-33 and his wrestling future; you can see highlights and the full video below:

On if he’d be interested in wrestling again, whether for AEW, WWE or somewhere else: “Yeah, you know I just go with the flow of the universe. And I always am very happy with the way things turn out. There’s nothing — AEW, I watch it sometimes. Mostly to help Katie Forbes out, she’ll watch it. She’s up and coming, learning, and I’ll point stuff out. [But] there’s nothing that interests me about going there, except for business.”

On not being interested in wrestling outside of business: “There is nothing that makes me want to wrestle, except for business. So whereas a fan thinks that maybe I would watch TV, and dream of getting in the ring with someone, as if that’s my fantasy? That’s not the way life really works, at least not for me. It’s more like, ‘If they offer you this much to do this little, then would you be interested?’ In which case, I’ll consider anything. Having said that, it’s likely that I could be done now and not know it, you know? … Dude, I’d be totally fine (on not wrestling again). And then the non-wrestling RVD would just reap the rewards that come from the universe from reaching this stage. Absolutely. I don’t miss it like the other wrestlers. I’m not hungry to be in the ring, I prefer a day off. And so I’m really enjoying [the time off].”

