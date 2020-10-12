wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Offers His Thoughts on Seth Rollins
October 11, 2020 | Posted by
Rob Van Dam has some positive thoughts on Seth Rollins, sharing them in response to a fan question on social media. The Impact, ECW and WWE alum was asked what he thought of Rollins, with the fan noting that Rollins has said he looked up to RVD.
Van Dam replied:
“I think he’s a great wrestler. You gotta be if @VinceMcMahon thinks you are.”
Van Dam recently finished up with Impact Wrestling and has said that he’s working on a couple of projects with WWE.
