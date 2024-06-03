Rob Van Dam On His Relationship With Mark Henry: ‘He’s a Really Good Guy’

Rob Van Dam considers Mark Henry a close friend, and he weighed in on their dynamic recently. RVD spoke about Henry, who recently confirmed that he would be leaving AEW soon, on the latest episode of 1 Of a Kind.

“He’s a really good guy,” Van Dam said (per Wrestling Inc). “He’s always been super cool to me and he’s very nice. He’s always been like a fan, been very complimentary of me. He mostly, I think when I’m with him we’re mostly laughing, like I’m trying to make him laugh or he’s telling stories or he’s yeah talking about something that happened with me before and it’s making him laugh.”

He continued, “But he’s a good guy and usually when I’m around him, it’s funny, you know he’s laughing doing his belly laugh and he’s someone that I definitely consider a friend — someone on my side for sure.”