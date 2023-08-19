Rob Van Dam on Wanting to Eventually Write His Autobiography

– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed his plans to eventually write his autobiography. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rob Van Dam on writing an autobiography: “The autobiography. Probably like four or five times a year, I have people approach me and [ask] if I’ve ever thought about — they’re writers or they’ve written someone else’s book or whatever. Yes, I’ve always thought and planned on doing a book, I have gone through different stages of development. I met with book agents, I’ve considered ghostwriters instead of writing it myself because I do like to write, but will I get it done? [shrugs] What are the other advantages to having a ghostwriter and is independent publishing just as good nowadays?”

On if he will ever get around to doing it: “Anyways, it is something that if I don’t do, hopefully somebody will find my records with all the bull crap they add. But if I don’t do it, it’s just because I never got to it. Like I said, I’ll be around till I’m at least 150. That is near the top of my to-do list, it is something that I work on now, not as passionately as when it was at the top of my list, but I have a plethora of stories that nobody has even heard.”