Rob Van Dam Open To More AEW Appearances, Has Potential Team Name For Him & HOOK

Rob Van Dam is open to appearing more for AEW, and he even has a possible team name for himself and HOOK. RVD has made a few appearances for the company and has teamed up with HOOK in the ring, and he spoke about the situation on his 1 Of a Kind podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On potentially working with AEW more: “Of course, of course. Everyone is super cool there. Now that I’ve got a little bit of a situation as far as teaming up with Hook, I feel there is more reason than ever to have me there. I feel good about that as opposed to, I don’t expect to ever hear from them again.”

On a possible team name with HOOK: “Man, I almost wished I had looked this up to give the guy credit. I’m stealing it and it’s so good. I would probably actually want to use it. Anyway, people on social media threw out some ideas and stuff and the one that I f***ing loved and that stuck with me — ready for it — Smoke and Choke.”