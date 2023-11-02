wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Open to Teaming With HOOK Again, Reveals Fan Name He Liked
November 2, 2023 | Posted by
In the latest episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast (via Fightful), Rob Van Dam spoke about being open to teaming with HOOK again after the two had successful matches on AEW TV. As of now, the team is undefeated at 2-0. RVD noted a fan came up with the team name ‘Smoke & Choke’, which he liked.
He said: “Of course, of course. Everyone is super cool there. Now that I’ve got a little bit of a situation as far as teaming up with HOOK, I feel there is more reason than ever to have me there. I feel good about that as opposed to, I don’t expect to ever hear from them again.”
